Here's what it's like to work at one of the busiest Chick-fil-A locations in America

In 1967, Truett Cathy opened the first Chick-fil-A in Atlanta's Greenbriar Mall. The menu offered just a few classics, including its famous chicken sandwich, which sold for $0.59.

Over the past five decades, Chick-fil-A has gone from a cult favorite to a dominating presence on the fast food scene. The chicken chain now employs 120,000 people in 2,300 restaurants across 47 states, including New York. It first opened its doors to New Yorkers in October 2015, at the corner of 6th Avenue and 37th street in midtown Manhattan.

This particular location is one of the busiest in the nation, says franchise owner Oscar Fittipaldi. He owned a Chick-fil-A in Philadelphia before being selected among hundreds of applicants to be the brand's first Manhattan franchisee.

In Philly, Fittipaldi's restaurant completed about 900 transactions on the busiest days of the week, he tells me, but in New York, "we do 3,500 transactions on the busiest days."

What's it like to actually work there? I decided to find out.