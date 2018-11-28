Workers are most optimistic about their career prospects in these two Asian countries

While the vast majority — 9 out of 10 respondents — cited hard work as the key to getting ahead in life, they also noted several potential barriers to success.
Financial restraints emerged as the most prominent concern, and was cited by 30 percent of respondents. Other roadblocks included a lack of access to a professional network (22 percent), a difficult jobs market (19 percent), poor professional skills (18 percent) and limited direction and guidance (18 percent).
Those concerns were especially restricting for would-be entrepreneurs. Almost half, or 48 percent, said financial factors were holding them back from starting their own business, while more than a quarter, some 28 percent, felt they lacked the necessary contacts.
Meanwhile, respondents from Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines cited a preference for work-life balance, which could also be reflective of their career drive.
LinkedIn's managing director for Asia Pacific, Olivier Legrand, said the report's findings provide an important barometer for the state of one of the fastest-growing work forces in the world.
"The growing workforce in the region is a key asset that, if harnessed effectively, is going to continue to drive the economies," said Legrand.
"Over time, by tracking people's perception of opportunity and the barriers they face, we hope we can continue to facilitate more of a balance between demand and supply in the opportunity marketplace."
