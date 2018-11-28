Workers are most optimistic about their career prospects in these two Asian countries

People in Indonesia and India are more confident about their career prospects than workers in any other major economy in Asia Pacific.

That's according to new research from LinkedIn, which saw the two emerging nations rank ahead of Australia, China and Singapore in terms of their perceived employment opportunities.

In a study of 11,000 people across the region's nine leading countries, the LinkedIn Opportunity Index found that people in Indonesia felt most optimistic about their scope to advance in their careers, develop new skills and build their finances.

The sense of optimism prevalent in the Southeast Asian island nation was mirrored closely in India, followed by mainland China, the Philippines and Malaysia.