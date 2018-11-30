Kobe Bryant recalls how he dared his fellow Lakers 'to be their best selves'—and it worked

Over his 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant led his team to five NBA titles. But it wasn't just his jump shot that won championships.

"I liked challenging people and making them uncomfortable," the retired basketball star writes in his new book, "Mamba Mentality." "That's what leads to introspection and that's what leads to improvement. You could say I dared people to be their best selves."

His leadership style took leg-work. After all, how you go about challenging an individual depends on things like their personality, what they're good at and what they need to get better at.

"To learn what would work and for who, I started doing homework and watched how they behaved," he continues. "I learned their histories and listened to what their goals were. I learned what made them feel secure and where their greatest doubts lay.

"Once I understood them, I could help bring the best out of them by touching the right nerve at the right time."