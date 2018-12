Self-made billionaire Bill Gates consumes about 50 books a year. Every December, of those 50 or so books, he chooses his top five.

"My list is pretty eclectic this year," the Microsoft co-founder writes on his blog, Gates Notes. "From a how-to guide about meditation to a deep dive on autonomous weapons to a thriller about the fall of a once-promising company, there's something for everyone."

For a productive start to 2019, crack open one of Gates's favorites this holiday season.