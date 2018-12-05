Legendary investor and billionaire Warren Buffett has a tip for young people: Focus on learning how to write and speak clearly.

"The one easy way to become worth 50 percent more than you are now — at least — is to hone your communication skills — both written and verbal," says Buffett in a video posted on LinkedIn Monday.

The video is posted by Michael Hood, the co-founder of the Toronto based start-up, Voiceflow which enables users to design, build and launch skills for the Amazon smart speaker, Alexa, without needing to know how to code.

"If you can't communicate, it's like winking at a girl in the dark — nothing happens. You can have all the brainpower in the world but you have to be able to transmit it," Buffett continues.

"And the transmission is communication," says Buffett, who is currently worth more than $86 billion, according to Forbes.