Over her seven seasons on "Saturday Night Live," Vanessa Bayer became a favorite for creating characters like Jacob, the smiley bar mitzvah boy, Laura Parsons, the smiley kid reporter, and Dawn Lazarus, the nervous — but still smiley — weekend meteorologist. She was also known for impressions, like Jennifer Aniston's character, Rachel, from "Friends," and Miley Cyrus.

Her work on the show earned Bayer an Emmy nomination and has since lead to roles in movies like "Trainwreck" and "Ibiza."

In November, Showtime announced that Bayer would star in a comedy she co-created about a woman who overcomes childhood leukemia in order to achieve her lifelong goal of becoming a home shopping network star. The show, titled "Big Deal," is reportedly inspired by Bayer's own experience with beating cancer as a freshman at Orange High School in the suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio.

"When I was 15, I was diagnosed with leukemia," Bayer tells CNBC Make It. "It was obviously a very difficult part of my life and, you know, I had a lot of support from friends and family."