I was reeling from an impending divorce and facing life as a single mother. Through the final six months of my marriage, I used every free moment to study for my broker's license. I gave myself 90 days after the divorce to finish the class, pass the test, and start my own brokerage.
I opened my business in my home office with one listing from a neighbor. She believed in me more than I believed in myself, which helped catapult me to one of the most successful female-owned independent brokerages in Atlanta. Ten years later, we joined forces with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the country's largest real estate companies.
Through it all, it never occurred to me that I would fail. It just wasn't an option. The worst situation taught me the best lesson: There is no substitute for mindset, work ethic and discipline.
—Glennda Baker LeBlanc, associate broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices