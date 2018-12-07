I pitched investors for three years before I landed one. While most people probably would've stopped after their 20th, 80th or 100th rejection, I just kept pushing, no matter how uncomfortable it was. I revised our pitch deck again and again until it was strong enough to find the right partners.

If you do something, do it with passion and purpose. The best way to prepare for whatever the future holds is to do everything to the best of your ability. Enjoy the journey. There will always be setbacks You may have to go against the grain for years. The experiences we value most in life are often the most challenging. They push you out of your comfort zone and help you grow.

—Melanie Perkins, co-founder and CEO of Canva