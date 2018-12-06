If you want a raise or a promotion at work, Girlboss CEO Sophia Amoruso says to consider one thing first: "You don't get what you don't ask for."

That candid career mindset has helped shape the serial founder's latest project, Girlboss Collective. This new social media platform will enable women to share their best career, money and wellness tips within a supportive and successful community. Founding members will include Glossier CEO Emily Weiss, Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd and ex-Uber exec Bozoma Saint John.

CNBC Make It recently caught up with Amoruso ahead of the platform's January 2019 launch. Here are six tips she says can help you get closer to scoring that much-wanted raise or promotion.