VISIT CNBC.COM

Get Ahead

Get Ahead

Girlboss CEO Sophia Amoruso: 6 candid tips for negotiating your next raise or promotion 

Girlboss founder and CEO Sophia Amoruso speaking at the Girlboss Rally in New York City.
Courtsey of Sophia Amoruso
Girlboss founder and CEO Sophia Amoruso speaking at the Girlboss Rally in New York City.

If you want a raise or a promotion at work, Girlboss CEO Sophia Amoruso says to consider one thing first: "You don't get what you don't ask for."

That candid career mindset has helped shape the serial founder's latest project, Girlboss Collective. This new social media platform will enable women to share their best career, money and wellness tips within a supportive and successful community. Founding members will include Glossier CEO Emily Weiss, Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd and ex-Uber exec Bozoma Saint John.

CNBC Make It recently caught up with Amoruso ahead of the platform's January 2019 launch. Here are six tips she says can help you get closer to scoring that much-wanted raise or promotion.

1. Make a list of your accomplishments

Note what you've already accomplished in your current role. Ask yourself how you've improved your workplace and what your impact was. Be aware, says Amoruso, "of all of the things that you've done for the company that have tangible results."

Make a special note of what you've done to go above and beyond. Says Amoruso, "that's really how you move up in the world."

"Just doing our jobs or just doing the status quo doesn't really get us anywhere," says Amoruso. "No one will tell you this — you have to do more."

2. Advocate for yourself

Don't wait for your manager to bring this topic up. Amoruso recommends advocating for yourself since most people are typically more concerned with their own lives and careers.

"Your boss is worried about her job and she might not be thinking about you," says Amoruso. "You have to remind her that you're there and that you're valuable."

3. Find the right time to ask

Schedule a time to talk with your boss about your career when you're confident you can have a productive, uninterrupted discussion.

Unless you're working at a small company, where it's often much easier to move up very quickly, Amoruso recommends waiting until you've been in a job for a year before you ask for a raise or a promotion.

At her own company, she says she's had people want to go from "manager to director" after a mere three months on the job. Says the Girlboss founder, that's not the way it works.

4. Explain why the raise or promotion matters to you

Once you sit down with your manager, talk about the company's mission and why getting a higher salary or a better title means something to you. Don't be afraid to throw in some flattery by mentioning how much you've learned from your boss and the experience so far.

Explain what you've accomplished and how hard you've worked. Says Amoruso, consider adding: "I'm really happy and I want to keep working here."

5. Be direct and don't hesitate

Show you've done your research. Explain that you understand what people in your industry with your experience are making. She recommends saying: "This is where I'd like to be. I feel like I deserve it."

Ask for a little bit more than you want. You might not get it, but Amoruso says she "always respects people for negotiating."

"It's kind of strange at this point when people don't negotiate," she adds.

6. Keep it professional

Ultimately, Amoruso recommends avoiding any talk of increasing expenses, health crises or anything personal.

Says Amoruso, "Keep it 'profesh' and you'll leave the room with more respect for yourself, and more respect from your boss, regardless of the outcome."

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss:

How this 32-year-old 'Shark Tank' reject got her lipsticks on the shelves at Target
How this 32-year-old 'Shark Tank' reject got her lipsticks on the shelves at Target   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...