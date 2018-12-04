Elon Musk's next SpaceX launch will take these teens' science projects to space

More than 250 science and research projects will be on board Elon Musk's SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft Wednesday as it travels to the International Space Station for a resupply mission. Of those hundreds of projects, two stand out. They are led by teens and loosely inspired by the popular "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies.

Young scientists Sarina Kopf, 18 and Adia Bulawa, 18, won this year's inaugural Guardians of the Galaxy Space Station Challenge, designed to inspire teens to think about experiments that couldn't be done in traditional Earth-based classrooms. Each project was crafted with engineering or biology in mind to match the powers of the fictional Marvel characters Rocket (a raccoon and engineer) and Groot (a tree-like superhero).

Ahead of their trip to the Kennedy Space Center to watch the launch, Kopf and Bulawa caught up with CNBC Make It to talk about their projects and what it's like to have their work sent to the space station on one of Elon Musk's rockets.