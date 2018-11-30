Slack's CEO recommended this book to his entire executive team — here's why 

A driving idea in "Leadership and Self-Deception" is that people can create false narratives that can keep them from realizing their own potential.

As an example, Butterfield asks that you imagine you have a three-year-old who starts crying in the middle of the night. Though you wake up, you don't soothe the child. Instead, you wait for your partner until you finally think to yourself, "She doesn't hear this? She's just pretending to sleep. She's so lazy."

We often create villains, says Butterfield, "in order to justify the ways in which we fail to live up to our own ideals."

This dynamic is as prevalent as it is destructive. When this type of self-betrayal plays out at work, it can undermine trust and respect across the team. Says Butterfield, "It's crazy how much it shows up in everything — in every kind of relationship that you will have."

"It can make it almost impossible for people to accomplish anything."

