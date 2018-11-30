Slack's CEO recommended this book to his entire executive team — here's why 

One of the most useful books Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield has ever read on leadership was one he eventually gave to his entire executive team. After reading it, those execs gave the book to their teams until at least 70 people in his company had the book in hand.
The book, "Leadership and Self-Deception," is important, in part, because it outlines two important ways people and teams hold themselves back every day without even realizing it, says Butterfield.
CNBC Make It recently caught up with Butterfield to explain those two lessons and what every leader should understand.