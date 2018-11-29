Books that changed the lives of billionaires Warren Buffett, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates and more

Title: "The Seat of the Soul"

Author: Gary Zukav

What the book's about: By looking at the evolution of humans through a scientific, spiritual and philosophical lens, spiritual teacher and bestselling author Gary Zukav empowers readers to be their authentic selves. He explains how reflecting deeply on your intentions can help you find your meaning and purpose. These steps will provide you with a more positive view of the world and improve how you interact with others.

How it influenced Oprah Winfrey: Winfrey read "The Seat of the Soul" when it first came out, just a few years after launching "The Oprah Winfrey Show." Prior to reading the book, Winfrey said she was a crowd pleaser, "the kind of woman who wanted to do everything people wanted me to do." But one lesson from the book stayed with her since she first read it: the power of intention.

The idea changed the type of show she hosted, insisting that there be a "thread of truth" and a bigger idea in every interview and segment.

It also changed the choices she made in her personal life. As Winfrey became successful, "cousins" and "school friends" would approach her when they needed things. Though she had a hard time saying "no" to their requests at first, Winfrey said that "principle of intention is literally what saved and changed the trajectory of my living."

"I started to make my decisions on what I intended, not just on what someone else wanted me to do or what I thought would please them," she added.