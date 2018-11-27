If you do have control over a situation, and are knowingly entering a stressful environment like a big meeting or presentation, then take an "offensive mindset," he says.

The best thing you can do in these situations is to "attack your weaknesses." Consider what's worrying you and what you think will go wrong. Then prepare and train accordingly.

"Think to yourself: OK. I'm going to attack this meeting. I'm going to do a great job," says Willink. "It goes back to preparation."

It takes discipline to evaluate and strengthen your weakest areas. But ultimately, this process will give you confidence and control, eliminating stress.

"Wake up early. Know your material. Train hard. Study hard," says Willink. "Be prepared for the situation that you're going into and then there's no stress. There's just, quite honestly, fun."

