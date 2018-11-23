Title: "Energy and Civilization: A History"

Author: Vaclav Smil

Recommended by: Bill Gates

What the book's about: In Vaclav Smil's book, the author and professor looks at world history not through rotating names of kings and queens but through how humans have harnessed energy from caveman days to modern cultural and social advancements. The analysis spans pre-agricultural foraging societies through today's fossil fuel-driven civilization.

Why Bill Gates thinks it's great: Gates said Smil's book made him feel even more optimistic about how soon the next generation in clean energy will be reached, "from carbon-natural liquid fuels to game-changing improvements in energy generation, storage and transmission."

Gates said he waits for new books from Vaclav Smil "the way some people wait for the next 'Star Wars' movie." He's also praised Smil's ability to capture the big picture as well as history's most remarkable details.