A 36-year-old who learned to invest like Warren Buffett explains his No. 1 rule

When Danielle Town found herself burnt out and even starting to get sick from her work as a corporate attorney, she knew she didn't want to keep working at the same breakneck pace for much longer. So she started brainstorming ways to retire faster.

"I started to think, 'What else can I do to support myself without being dependent on my salary?'" Town tells CNBC Make It.

Her father was an investor and author of two books on the topic, so Town grew up hearing about Warren Buffett's two famous rules: 1. Don't lose money. 2. Don't forget Rule No. 1.

But Town was reluctant to turn to the stock market as a means to fast-track her retirement. "I had heard 'Rule No.1' my whole life. And I ignored it my whole life," says Town, now 36. "I thought, 'What does that even mean?'"