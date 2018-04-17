If you invested $1,000 in Netflix in 2007, here’s how much you’d have now

Video-streaming service Netflix continues to expand its reach — and its stock is reaping the benefits. Shares jumped more than 7 percent in the pre-market Tuesday after the streaming giant added to its already massive subscriber base. And the company's stock was the best-performing S&P 500 component before Tuesday's bell.

If you invested in Netflix in 2007, when it began its streaming service, that investment would have really paid off. A $1,000 investment would be worth more than $102,000 Tuesday, according to CNBC calculations. The investment would have seen a lifetime total return over 10,000 percent, including price appreciation and dividend gains reinvested.

In the charts below, all data splits are adjusted and gain-loss figures do not include dividends, interest, distributions or fees except on cash accounts. The portfolio value represents current holdings and the comparison charts represent current and historical prices of individual benchmarks, stocks or exchange-traded funds.