If you invested $1,000 in Facebook in 2012, here’s what you’d have now

Popular social-media platform Facebook may have gotten even more popular this week as founder and chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg testifies to Congress about the company's potential misuse of user data and privacy: Its stock price actually increased.

"Let's face it, they're a revenue juggernaut," Carol Pepper, chief executive of asset-management firm Pepper International, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

While the platform's shares fell 11 percent after the scandal began, they rose during the initial hearings, reaching their biggest daily gain in two years and adding nearly $17 billion to Facebook's current market cap.

If you invested in Facebook in 2012, when it made its initial public offering, that investment would have seen an increase, too. A $1,000 investment six years ago would be worth more than $4,300 as of Wednesday, according to CNBC calculations.