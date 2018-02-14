If you invested $1,000 in Facebook in 2012, here’s how much you’d have now

Even given the stock market's recent volatility, a $1,000 investment in Facebook 10 years ago would still prove to be a good bet: You could have quadrupled your money.

An initial investment in Facebook in 2012, when it made its initial public offering, would be worth slightly more than $4,600 as of Wednesday, according to CNBC calculations. The investment would have seen a lifetime total return of more than 360 percent, including price appreciation and dividend gains reinvested.

The market's recent activity has taken a toll, of course: In one month, Facebook's stock dipped from $5,051. Its current portfolio value is just above 30 percent now, down from its peak of more than 40 percent. And the market keeps ebbing and flowing.

In the charts below, all data splits are adjusted and gain-loss figures do not include dividends, interest, distributions or fees except on cash accounts. The portfolio value represents current holdings and the comparison charts represent current and historical prices of individual benchmarks, stocks or exchange-traded funds.