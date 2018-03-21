Here's everything you need to know about the Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook has said that while the data was obtained by Cambridge Analytica legitimately, it claimed that Kogan "lied" to the social media platform and violated its policies in transferring the data.

Facebook banned Kogan's app in 2015 and ordered all parties he had given data to, including the consultancy, to destroy it. Recent reports surfaced suggesting that this data was not destroyed. Nonetheless, Cambridge Analytica argues it did delete the data when it was told to.

"The entire company is outraged we were deceived. We are committed to vigorously enforcing our policies to protect people's information and will take whatever steps are required to see that this happens," Facebook said in a statement released Tuesday.

The social media giant added its senior executives would continue to "work around the clock to get all the facts."

Although CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg have yet to speak publicly about the allegations, the social media company is expected to share more in briefs with congressional committees this week.