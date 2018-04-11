Facebook is still a ‘revenue juggernaut,’ asset manager says — so buy on the dip

Facebook is center stage this week as founder Mark Zuckerberg testifies to Congress over issues relating to its mismanagement of user data and privacy.

Amid an uncertain future for the technology sector's regulatory environment and its effect on the markets, one asset manager is particularly bullish on the social media company.

"Let's face it, they're a revenue juggernaut," Carol Pepper, chief executive of New York City-based asset management firm Pepper International, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday.

"I think Mark Zuckerberg will continue to defend the company successfully, I think the stock will recover and they'll continue to be a big cash earner."

Named one of the top 50 most influential women in private wealth by Private Asset Management, Pepper manages money for people with over $100 million in assets.

Wall Street responded positively to Zuckerberg's performance Tuesday after the first of two rounds of questioning. Facebook shares rose during the hearing, chalking their biggest daily gain in almost two years and adding around $17 billion onto the social media giant's current market cap.

Speaking to members of the Senate Commerce and Judiciary Committees, the 33-year-old multi-billionaire apologized for a lack of data protection on the platform, but did not back any specific regulatory changes to Facebook. He did say that his company would welcome "the right regulation," although he did not elaborate on what that might look like.