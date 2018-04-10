ZUCKERBERG WINS ON WALL STREET: Facebook shares have best day in 2 years

Zuckerberg: We're going through a broader philosophical shift as a company 44 Mins Ago | 05:33

Facebook shares surged 4.5 percent on Tuesday as CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday.

The stock was already up about 2.5 percent at 2:20 p.m. ET, around the time the hearing was set to begin.

Facebook shares hit a high of $195.32 per share in February, but have fallen almost 11 percent over the past month, amid reports that Facebook user data was misused.

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg told a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees that Facebook was striving to correct issues with its platform, despite failing to notify the FTC about data issues.

In addition to details shared in his prepared remarks on Monday, Zuckerberg said Tuesday that while he takes responsibility for the content on Facebook, it's a misunderstanding that any data regularly changes hands with Facebook advertisers.

"There's a very common misconception about Facebook that we sell data to advertisers," Zuckerberg said.

He also told members of Congress that he would welcome the right regulations, and that Facebook is cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The company's delay in identifying Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election is "one of [his] biggest regrets in running the company," Zuckerberg said.