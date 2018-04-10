Cramer assesses the damage in Facebook, Tesla and Amazon's stocks after scandals   

A data scandal involving political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica has rocked Facebook's stock since it came to light, sending shares down 11 percent from where they were trading before the news broke in mid-March.

According to Facebook, the firm harvested data from an estimated 87 million users without their permission. The issue has led Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress.

"The question here is how much any of this will actually impact the numbers," Cramer said. "Because at the end of the day, ... Facebook's a good earner."

Facebook has a 26 percent long-term growth rate, but its stock sells for 22 times earnings, a fairly cheap valuation, Cramer said. But if lawmakers place regulations on Facebook's business, particularly on the sale of user data, it could hurt the company's earnings results.

"I think the stock is probably a bargain, but you can't buy this unless you're prepared for the fallout if the company disappoints when it earnings are reported in a couple of weeks ... and you can't handle the scrutiny that Zuck's getting," the "Mad Money" host advised.

Even so, Facebook's stock had its best day in two years on Tuesday, closing up 4.5 percent at $165.04 a share.