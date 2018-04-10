The moves in pre-market trade follow a roller coaster session Monday on Wall Street. The Dow Jones industrial average rallied more than 400 points during trade before erasing the majority of its gains, as political turbulence within the U.S. administration rattled sentiment.

On Monday, the FBI raided the New York office and residence of Michael Cohen, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump. According to NBC News, which cited sources, agents were looking for evidence that was related to the lawyer's $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, prior to the 2016 election.

Concerns over a potential trade war between the U.S. and China have been alleviated somewhat after Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed plans Tuesday to further open up the country's economy, with measures including lowering import tariffs on autos, enforcing legal intellectual property of foreign groups and reducing duties on other consumer products.

Xi's address appeared to boost market sentiment Tuesday, with markets in Europe and Asia trading higher during their respective sessions.

Switching focus to Tuesday's data releases, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index is due out at 6 a.m. ET, followed by producer price index (PPI) data at 8:30 a.m. ET, and wholesale trade at 10 a.m. ET.