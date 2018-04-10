    ×

    U.S. stock index futuresposted solid gains ahead of Tuesday's open, boosted by optimistic news coming out of China.

    Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures soared 276 points, indicating a rise of 339.90 points at the open. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures also indicated a positive start to Tuesday's session for their respective markets.

    Commuters exit a train at a Wall Street subway station near the New York Stock Exchange.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Commuters exit a train at a Wall Street subway station near the New York Stock Exchange.

    The moves in pre-market trade follow a roller coaster session Monday on Wall Street. The Dow Jones industrial average rallied more than 400 points during trade before erasing the majority of its gains, as political turbulence within the U.S. administration rattled sentiment.

    On Monday, the FBI raided the New York office and residence of Michael Cohen, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump. According to NBC News, which cited sources, agents were looking for evidence that was related to the lawyer's $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, prior to the 2016 election.

    Concerns over a potential trade war between the U.S. and China have been alleviated somewhat after Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed plans Tuesday to further open up the country's economy, with measures including lowering import tariffs on autos, enforcing legal intellectual property of foreign groups and reducing duties on other consumer products.

    Xi's address appeared to boost market sentiment Tuesday, with markets in Europe and Asia trading higher during their respective sessions.

    Switching focus to Tuesday's data releases, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index is due out at 6 a.m. ET, followed by producer price index (PPI) data at 8:30 a.m. ET, and wholesale trade at 10 a.m. ET.

    When it comes to the U.S. Federal Reserve, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will be in Cambridge, Massachusetts where he is expected to attend the Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies' 18th Annual John T. Dunlop Lecture: "Fair Housing in the U.S.: Past, Present, and Future."

    Elsewhere, social media and technology stocks will remain at the forefront of market talk, as the data scandal around Facebook continues to unfold. On Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg is expected to appear in front of a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees.

    —CNBC's Everett Rosenfeld and Huileng Tan contributed to this report.

