Netflix dropped five percent this week, after rallying all year

The fastest growing FANG stock slowed this week.

Netflix — up 64 percent in the last 12 months, outpacing Facebook, Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet — shed more than 5 percent this week, as big media players started eyeing the streaming space.

AT Friday close, the stock had fallen to $192.02.

"I think Netflix is in trouble when the big guys start coming after them," Needham analyst Laura Martin said. "Netflix should be scared to death."

The stock wavered Monday on reports of a possible Disney-21st Century Fox deal that could challenge the streaming service's iron grip on the market, falling just more than a percent.

Disney CEO Bob Iger took a shot at the streaming service this week, telling investors that over-the-top, direct-to-consumer distribution had become vital to its business and that its own streaming service would be priced "substantially below" Netflix.

All of this comes while Netflix ups its content budget by $1 billion to fund more original programming, even as two stars of Netflix original shows are accused of sexual misconduct.

Netflix announced in October it would suspend filming of its breakout series 'House of Cards' following reports that lead Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance at a 14-year-old in the '80s.

Friday, the company tweeted it would not follow through on production of a stand-up special with comedian Louis C.K. following harassment reports by five women.

To be sure, this week's stock movement was far from earth-shattering. It's still hovering just below all-time highs.