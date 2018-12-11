How a late night phone call from Warren Buffett in 2008 may have helped save the US economy

In October 2008, in the midst of the financial crisis, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett made a late-night phone call to then-Treasury Secretary Henry "Hank" Paulson, with an idea about how the government might be able to turn the economy around.

Paulson was asleep. He'd had a busy night working through various policy ideas with his team to restore confidence in Wall Street.

"I was exhausted," he recounts on Vice Special Report's "Panic: The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis," a documentary that debuted Monday night on HBO. It features interviews with private sector and government officials on the front lines of the crisis, including former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

At the time, Congress had just passed the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act, or the "bailout bill" as it came to be known, and created a $700 billion Troubled Assets Relief Program to purchase assets of failing banks. But these actions were not enough to calm investors.

"While we were getting this legislation in Congress, the situation worsened. We had the two biggest bank failures in U.S. history with Wachovia and Washington Mutual," says Paulson. "We needed something that was going to work much quicker and be more powerful."

As experts scrambled in an effort to figure out a solution, Buffett reached out with his idea.