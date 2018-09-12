Warren Buffett on why bubbles happen: People see neighbors 'dumber than they are' getting rich

Watch Warren Buffett’s in depth interview with Andrew Sorkin on the 2008 financial crisis 6:54 PM ET Mon, 10 Sept 2018 | 17:46

Warren Buffett warns another financial crisis is inevitable.

Buffett was asked by CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin if he is worried another crisis will happen again.

"Well there will be one sometime," Buffett said in an interview for CNBC's "Crisis on Wall Street: The Week That Shook the World" documentary, which premieres on Wednesday night, 10 p.m. ET/PT.

This week marks the ten-year anniversary of Lehman Brothers' bankruptcy, which many investors regard as the seminal event of the financial crisis.

The Oracle of Omaha explained another bubble is unavoidable due to human nature, jealously and greed.