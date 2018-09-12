Back From the Brink: 10 Years On

Warren Buffett on why bubbles happen: People see neighbors 'dumber than they are' getting rich

  • Warren Buffett was asked by CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin if he is worried another financial crisis will happen again.
  • “Well there will be one sometime," he said in an interview for CNBC’s "Crisis on Wall Street: The Week That Shook the World" documentary. "People start being interested in something because it’s going up, not because they understand it or anything else."
  • The Oracle of Omaha says the human behavior and jealously that leads to crises will forever be a part of the financial system.
"Well there will be one sometime," Buffett said in an interview for CNBC's "Crisis on Wall Street: The Week That Shook the World" documentary, which premieres on Wednesday night, 10 p.m. ET/PT.

This week marks the ten-year anniversary of Lehman Brothers' bankruptcy, which many investors regard as the seminal event of the financial crisis.

The Oracle of Omaha explained another bubble is unavoidable due to human nature, jealously and greed.

"People start being interested in something because it's going up, not because they understand it or anything else. But the guy next door, who they know is dumber than they are, is getting rich and they aren't," he said. "And their spouse is saying can't you figure it out too? It is so contagious. So that's a permanent part of the system."

In the weeks after Lehman Brothers' collapse, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took advantage of the financial meltdown by making big investments in Goldman Sachs and General Electric.

