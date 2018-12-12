Here's exactly how much money you'll have in retirement if you save $500 a month

Are you on track to have enough money in retirement? Even if you're decades away, experts recommend that you start saving, and investing those savings, as early as you can.

That's because, the more time your money has to work for you, the more time it has to grow. Compound interest allows any interest earned to then accrue interest on itself so, over time, a small amount of money invested earlier will earn more than a large amount of money invested later.

CNBC calculated how much you'd have by age 67 if you put away $500 a month starting at various ages.