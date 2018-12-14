Here's exactly how much money you'll have in retirement if you save $1,000 a month

Even if you're decades away from retirement, experts recommend that you start saving, and investing those savings, as early as you can.

That's because the longer your money sits, the more time it has to grow. Compound interest allows any interest earned to then accrue interest on itself, so over time a small amount of money invested earlier will earn more than a large amount of money invested later.

CNBC calculated how much you'd have by age 67 if you put away $1,000 a month starting at various ages.