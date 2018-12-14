VISIT CNBC.COM

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing

Here's exactly how much money you'll have in retirement if you save $1,000 a month

A 36-year-old who learned to invest like Warren Buffett explains how saving can actually cost you money
A 36-year-old who learned to invest like Warren Buffett explains how saving can actually cost you money   

Even if you're decades away from retirement, experts recommend that you start saving, and investing those savings, as early as you can.

That's because the longer your money sits, the more time it has to grow. Compound interest allows any interest earned to then accrue interest on itself, so over time a small amount of money invested earlier will earn more than a large amount of money invested later.

CNBC calculated how much you'd have by age 67 if you put away $1,000 a month starting at various ages.

If you start saving at age 25

With a 4 percent rate of return: $1,309,526
With a 6 percent rate of return: $2,281,511
With an 8 percent rate of return: $4,147,964

If you start saving at age 30

With a 4 percent rate of return: $1,018,026
With a 6 percent rate of return: $1,639,464
With an 8 percent rate of return: $2,734,509

If you start saving at age 40

With a 4 percent rate of return: $583,758
With a 6 percent rate of return: $810,579
With an 8 percent rate of return: $1,148,989

If you start saving at age 50

With a 4 percent rate of return: $292,465
With a 6 percent rate of return: $354,997
With an 8 percent rate of return: $434,675

It's important to keep in mind that these calculations don't account for the many variables that can affect wealth over several decades, including windfalls, emergencies and rises or dips in the market. And, of course, saving hundreds or thousands of dollars a month is an ambitious goal, more than most Americans can manage.

Still, getting into the habit of regularly saving any amount will be great for you in the long run.

Here are a few simple, low-stress ways to start investing:

  • Sign up for your employer's 401(k) plan and take full advantage of any company match, which essentially gives you free money
  • Contribute to a Roth IRA or traditional IRA, a tax-advantaged individual retirement account
  • Consider automated investing services known as robo-advisors that can help you out no matter how much you have in the bank
  • Research low-cost index funds, which Warren Buffett recommends

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: This map shows how much money Americans earn in every part of the US

Suze Orman: The biggest mistake young people make when investing
Suze Orman: The biggest mistake young people make when investing   

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...