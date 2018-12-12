15 stocking stuffers for under $15

It's time to upgrade from the oranges and candy of yesteryear. We've got unique stocking stuffers that will wow the people on your list this holiday season, all for under $15.
Fidget toy
- Price: $12.95
Forget a traditional fidget spinner — this toy takes the genre to a whole new level. "Mozi is a slinky-meets-fidget toy for your arm," says the Grommet. It's an addictive game: See how long you can roll it from arm to arm or pass it off to a friend.
Tech survival kit
- Price: $9.99
For the traveler in your life, gift this fun and useful on-the-go emergency kit. The tiny tin contains a microfiber cloth, a two-in-one USB cable, a red cable tie and a small bottle of cleaning solution. Pair it with a myCharge portable charger ($49.99) for an all-in-one travel tech survival gift.
Nail files
Sassy Kitty Cat-Themed Nail Files
- Price: $3
These matchbook-style sets of eight paw-shaped nail files are the perfect size to tuck into your purse or desk drawer for a nail emergency. Plus, the cute design will make you smile even if you've chipped your manicure.
Sports team figurine
- Price: $8
Give the sports fan in your life a cute reminder of their favorite team that they can assemble and keep on their desk or dresser.
FOCO offers a variety of sports and teams, including NFL, NHL, NBA and MLB. Each kit comes with almost 90 pieces in total, including decals for the team logo, as well as the player's eyes and mouth.
Disappearing dinosaur mug
- Price: $13.99
Time flies — and, with this PBS mug, you can actually watch dinosaurs transform into fossils. When you pour coffee, tea or any hot drink into the mug, the dinosaurs in a prehistoric landscape go extinct before your very eyes.
This mug is not dishwasher safe, so make sure your recipient knows to hand-wash.
Screen protector
- Price: $4.99
Have you ever wished you had something to protect your phone's screen from the elements? Some shade when it's too sunny out? A cover when it's raining?
The myFlipShade tool does all that, plus acts as a stand. It's the perfect addition to any stocking and something your recipient could use all year long.
Car air freshener
- Price: $5
Give the old cardboard pine tree the boot. Greenleaf sells air fresheners that clip to your air vents so scent is distributed throughout your vehicle. And they offer a wide range of smells, including honey & orange, magnolia and freesia, as well as some holiday options like merry memories and wintertime wishes.
Fountain pens
Ooly modern script fountain pen and journal
Price: $12.99
If there's a writer or pen fanatic on your gift list, this makes a perfect, yet inexpensive addition to their collection. These fountain pens are super simple to use, yet give the elegant feel and texture of a true fountain pen.
The kit also comes with a gold metallic journal.
Playful socks
- Price: $4 and up
What better to give as a stocking stuffer than stockings themselves? John's Crazy socks sells playful prints in every imaginable pattern, from sushi to puppies to food trucks.
The company, started by a 22-year-old with Down's syndrome, also sells "awareness socks," and $2 from each of those sales goes to charity. John's Crazy Socks also donates 5 percent of its earnings to the Special Olympics.
Reusable avocado preserver
- Price: $7.95
Skip the Ziploc bags: Uncommon Goods sells form-fitting silicone cups that slip over your unused avocado half. The silicon is BPA- and phthalate-free, and it's dishwasher safe.
Scented soap
Pacha Soap Co. Farmhouse Cider bar soap
- Price: $6
If your loved ones adore the smell of apple pie or warm apple cider, this soap is sure to please. Pacha's bar soap has notes of fresh apples, cinnamon, cloves and citrus.
Plus, Pacha puts its profits to work supporting initiatives including clean water, hygiene education and small business opportunities.
Supervillain journals
- Price: $9.99
This 3-pack of pocket-sized journals lets your loved ones brag about and plot out their diabolical schemes. Fun titles embossed on the covers include 'Evil Plan,' 'Sketches of Cool Black Costumes' and 'Top Ten Reasons to Blow Up the Moon.'
Party game
Relative Insanity Party Game About Crazy Relatives
- Price: $14.99
In the spirit of "Apple to Apples" or "Cards Against Humanity," "Relative Insanity," created by comedian Jeff Foxworthy, is great for grown-up game nights. One player reads a situation card out loud ("When my brother brought out his new baby to show the family, Granny blurted out …") and then everyone else chooses a punch line card to finish the phrase.
Face mask
Bliss Hangover Fix Holographic Foil Sheet Mask
- Price: $4
Give someone special the gift of a quick facial as an antidote to holiday stress. Ulta sells this Bliss mask, which aims to replenish and re-balance "dull, dehydrated skin for an instantly brighter, revived complexion."
Shortbread
Walkers Mini Festive Stars Shortbread
- Price: $3.80
These classic cookies could be a great stocking stuffer that won't break your budget — or you could serve them up yourself at a party. Either way, this Scottish shortbread is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
