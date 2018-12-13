I quit my job and built a billion-dollar company–these 4 lessons were crucial to my success

While stretching worked in this scenario, we knew we had to save our stretch goals for initiatives that wouldn't break us. That's where strategically setting short-term goals to get motivated came into play. For us, it was setting a target to have a certain number of customers live by the end of the year. How many? Not 50, not 25 or even 10. Our goal was to get five customers.

It wasn't audacious, but it was achievable, which was exactly what we needed to get started. If we aimed for 50, we would have risked spreading ourselves too thin, thus halting our ability to properly support each customer.

You can take this approach in the workplace, too. When setting goals, there's only one factor you need to consider: the likelihood of success. We didn't know if we could get 10 customers, but we knew we could get five, which is all we needed to take the next step.