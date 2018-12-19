If you're job hunting, odds are you've spent a significant amount of time perfecting your resume, tightening your writing and shrinking margins to confine your wealth of experience and unique skill set to a single page.

But new research finds that such efforts may not give job seekers the edge they expect. That's because recruiters, surprisingly, were 2.3 times more likely to hire a person who submitted a two-page resume over someone with a similar one-page resume.

The study, conducted by ResumeGo, a resume and CV writing service, asked a mix of 482 recruiters, hiring managers, human resource professionals and c-suite level executives to review one-page and two-page resumes for candidates with similar skill sets, education and experience for a variety of positions up and down the corporate ladder. Both the resumes and job descriptions used were based on real candidates and job openings.

What ResumeGo found was, despite conventional wisdom that hiring managers and recruiters lose patience with longer resumes, the hiring professionals chose two-page resume candidates over their one-page competition most of the time — and this preference got stronger the more senior the role they were looking to fill.

Out of the 7,712 resumes that were selected for hiring, well over half, 5,375, were two pages.

"What frustrated me when I first entered the resume writing industry was experts throwing around pieces of wisdom without having any real data to support the advice they gave beyond their own personal experience," says Peter Yang, CEO of resume writing services for ResumeGo, who designed the study to try to empirically settle the debate over resume length. "Traditionally, many people recommend sticking to a one-page resume, except in special circumstances, like if a candidate has lots of experience and has held multiple jobs, so we were surprised by what the data said."