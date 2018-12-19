How this high school dropout went from $100K in debt to bringing in $18M selling stuff on Amazon

Nerf guns saved Larry Lubarsky's life.
Well, not just Nerf guns. But also lozenges, shampoo and cookies and the thousands of items he sells on Amazon as a third-party seller.
Seven years ago, Larry Lubarsky was a 31-year-old high school dropout who had no money saved and was $100,000 in debt. Today, he's 38 and running a company that has 10 employees and brought in $18 million last year selling thousands of different products on Amazon.
"I was living with my mom, I was severely in debt, I couldn't afford my phone, my car. I couldn't afford to, you know, take a girl out on a date, anything like that," Lubarsky tells CNBC Make It. "So, it saved my life financially."
Lubarsky buys products — like electronics, beauty supplies or toys — in bulk and then re-sells them on Amazon for a profit. For example, if Lubarsky sees Nerf gun selling for $20 a piece on Amazon, he will buy hundreds or thousands of the toy for $10 per unit wholesale, then sell them on Amazon and for a profit $5 per toy (after Amazon's fee's are taken out), he says. Of course, that's assuming it's a desirable product that people will buy.
"Basically, we're looking for that one percent of products from the thousands that you look at that actually sell well and have a nice profit," Lubarsky tells CNBC Make It.