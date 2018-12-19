How this high school dropout went from $100K in debt to bringing in $18M selling stuff on Amazon

The rest of the money went toward Lubarsky's first batch of inventory, nearly 100 different wholesale products (mostly health and personal care) that he knew would sell well based on his previous experience selling on Amazon.

"We bought $50,000 worth of products," Lubarsky says. "They started selling. Let's say, you know, 60 to 90 days went by — that $50,000 came back to us as [$70,000]."

Lubarsky then took that entire $70,000 and reinvested it into more inventory. Soon, that turned into roughly $100,000, he says, adding: "We took that and we reinvested it back."

"When we started the business, we didn't pay ourselves. We didn't take a dollar for ... maybe even upwards of a year and a half," Lubarsky says. "We just kept selling stuff, taking the money, reinvesting it into new products."

At the time, Lubarsky tried to minimize any costs in order to keep reinvesting as much money as possible.

In addition to working out of a small, Brooklyn garage, Lubarsky and his partner also performed most of the necessary shipping and packing tasks himself, working around the clock, both during the week and on weekends, in order to make the business work.

"When I started, I was labeling everything myself, I was doing the research myself, I was placing orders with the vendors myself," Lubarsky says. "Stuff would get shipped to our house, we would open everything, label everything, pack everything, prep everything ourselves, ship everything ourselves, build pallets ourselves."

Once the business had established a steady cash flow, though, they finally hired some help, bringing on one additional worker at a time over the next few years. Now, over four years later, the business employs a team of 10 people (including five part-time workers) who work out of a 4,400-square-foot commercial warehouse in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The business kept expanding, as Lubarsky continued plowing the proceeds of past sales into buying more inventory, and it's continued to grow well past the point of bringing in eight figures annually. Lubarsky's business brought in between $3 million and $4 million in revenue in its first year, he says, and that number had already reached $10 million by 2015.

By 2016, Lubarsky and his partner had saved enough money that they were able to invest another chunk of change — about $130,000, Lubarsky says — into the business in order to increase the inventory.

Looking ahead, Lubarsky expects to stick to the same business model and watch his business continue to grow year after year, with $20 million in revenue in his sights for 2018.