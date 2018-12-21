Jim Mattis once pulled Christmas duty for a young Marine—and it's the perfect holiday story

Here's how to be a better leader at your company 7:26 AM ET Mon, 20 Feb 2017 | 00:58

A short time later, Mattis appeared, fully dressed in his uniform complete with his sword. Krulak then asked the seasoned military leader why he chose to be on duty.

As Pierce explained: "General Mattis told him that the young officer who was scheduled to have duty on Christmas day had a family, and General Mattis decided it was better for the young officer to spend Christmas Day with his family, and so he chose to have duty on Christmas Day."

"That's the kind of officer that Jim Mattis is," Krulak later said.

Those who worked for Mattis recount many similar examples where Mattis put his team's needs ahead of his own. In his book, "One Bullet Away," former Marine captain Nate Fick describes his experiences with Mattis while in combat in Afghanistan and Iraq.

"No one would have questioned Mattis if he'd slept eight hours each night in a private room, to be woken each morning by an aide who ironed his uniforms and heated his MREs," he writes in the book. "But there he was, in the middle of the freezing night, out on the lines with his Marines."

Mattis' actions are a timeless reminder that even the toughest leader can embrace compassion. In fact, "Mad Dog" Mattis was known to caution leaders not to allow their passion for excellence to destroy their compassion for their subordinates.

After all, as Mattis once explained, our ability "to build trust and harmony" is as critical as our ability execute any task.

