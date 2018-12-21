Jim Mattis once pulled Christmas duty for a young Marine—and it's the perfect holiday story

James Mattis, the retired four-star general who resigned as defense secretary on Thursday, has long been viewed as a legendary figure in the U.S. military. One particular story, told at an ethics lecture in 2003, perfectly explains why former staffers saw Mattis as a "cult figure."
In 1998, a now retired General Charles C. Krulak had been preparing for an annual tradition where he delivered hundreds of Christmas cookies to post guards. On Christmas day at around 4 a.m., Krulak headed to Virginia, to the command center at Quantico. Once there, he asked the lance corporal who the officer on duty was.
"Sir, it's Brigadier General Mattis," the lance corporal answered, as Albert C. Pierce, a director at the Center for the Study of Professional Military Ethics, explained at the 2003 lecture.
"No, no, no. I know who General Mattis is. I mean, who's the officer of the day today, Christmas day?" Krulak asked with persistence.
General Mattis, the soldier repeated.