LeBron James explains how parenthood has made him a more effective leader in sports

In addition to being an NBA superstar with three championship rings and four MVP awards, LeBron James is a husband and father of three.

On a recent episode of the podcast "The Tim Ferriss Show," James explains how being a parent has helped him to become a more effective leader in sports.

"I think the No. 1 thing is patience," he says. "When I talk about patience, it comes back to being a father.

"I have three kids. And I want the best out of my kids just like any parent in the world. But what I have learned is that to get the best out of my three kids, I can't approach them all the same way because they all have different personalities."

In the end, he says, "I had to find out, 'How do I tap into each one of my kids to get the same result but teach them differently?' And that's the same with being the leader of a basketball team, the leader of a franchise. You can't express or talk to everyone the same way and expect to get the same result or get the most out of them because every personality is different."