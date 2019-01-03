A 36-year-old who climbed 10 mountains in one day shares how to reach tough goals

Last summer, 36-year-old Josh Sanders set a new world climbing record after taking on ten 14,000-foot Colorado peaks in one day.

It was an achievement years in the making for the endurance athlete and marketing exec from Kalamazoo, Michigan.

He'd tried and failed in 2017, realizing he didn't plan the best possible route. That year, he made just five of the peaks needed for the record.

Even last summer, after 21 hours of hiking and climbing in the mountains above 11,000 feet, Sanders reached a false summit, discovered he had a half mile more to climb and nearly lost hope.

"My body was destroyed," Sanders said. "My mind was defeated, my 15-minute lead on record pace had evaporated." All he could see was "an insurmountable mountain fading into the darkness."

"You find out who you really are in those moments," he said. He decided to "rage until midnight" and push forward, letting "the chips fall where they may."

"I'm proud of that response. The fact it all worked out and the record was achieved is just icing on the cake."

In the end, he finished his challenge in a full calendar day as opposed to a 24-hour period like the previous record holder, according to WWMT.com.

Moments like these take dedication and planning but are the truest test of your capabilities. In an interview with CNBC Make It, Sanders shared his tips for anyone looking to reach ambitious goals.