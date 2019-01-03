These are the women making history as the 116th Congress is sworn in

The 116th Congress makes history with the number of women and African-American and Hispanic members sworn into office Thursday.

A record 127 women will serve in Congress, with 106 Democrats and 21 Republicans — roughly 24 percent of all the seats, according to the Center for Women and Politics at Rutgers University. Twenty-five women will serve in the Senate, with 17 Democrats and eight Republicans.

Democrats will take back control of the House, led by Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California, who reclaimed the speaker of the House seat and remains the first and only female House speaker.

The new class will shift the balance of power in Washington, where the federal government is currently on the 13th day of the partial shutdown.

Here's a breakdown of some of the historic firsts sworn into Congress today: