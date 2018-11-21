A historic number of women were elected in 2018—these four are expected to run for president in 2020

The 2018 midterm election included a wave of victories for female candidates and major upsets across the country.

Now, four prominent female Democrats are all but openly running for president. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, considered a top contender for 2020, confirmed that she will "take a serious look at" an election bid. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York called the midterm election a pivotal moment for women, and told late-night show host Stephen Colbert in November that she would give a presidential bid a "long, hard thought of consideration."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said in September that she would take a "hard look" at running, and called for Americans to elect a female president. There is also growing buzz that Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is considering a bid.

It would be unprecedented for a group of high-profile women to spar in a party presidential primary in the same year.

"The presidential election will demonstrate that the electoral power of women is strong in the Democratic party," Kelly Dittmar, a political scientist at Rutgers University's Center for American Women and Politics, tells CNBC Make It. "For men who are running in 2020, particularly on the Democratic side, there will be increased accountability in terms of their perception and actions towards gender equity. They will have to answer to it more, through concrete policies and engagement with female voters."

Here's a round-up of the women who could compete to challenge President Trump in 2020: