Study: 80% of women would leave a company for one that offered better gender equality

Executives everywhere may want to take note of a new survey released by the human resource consulting firm Randstad U.S., in which 80 percent of women surveyed said they would leave a company if they felt another firm offered greater gender equality.
Of those surveyed, 58 percent of women also said the lack of a clear path to leadership roles was one of the key factors that contributes to gender inequality in the workplace. And while mentorship and leadership programs are known to be crucial to one's career success, just 23 percent of women said they are offered these resources by their current employer.
"Change doesn't happen overnight," said Audra Jenkins, chief diversity and inclusion officer of Randstad North America. "In order to move the needle in a meaningful way, it is the utmost responsibility of corporate leaders to invest in programs that will help retool and empower women for future success."