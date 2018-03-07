Study: 80% of women would leave a company for one that offered better gender equality

Some leaders, including Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, are taking their own measures to ensure gender equality is reached in the workplace. Earlier this year, Sandberg launched the #MentorHer campaign with LeanIn.org to help fill the mentorship void that many women experience. Through this campaign, men will be provided with tips on how to be an effective mentor to a female colleague, as well as insights on why mentoring is important.

"People with mentors are more likely to get promotions – yet women are less likely than men to be mentored, and women of color get the least support of all," Sandberg wrote in a Facebook post.

In addition to implementing the proper resources for women to succeed, employers must also make sure that female employees are being paid equally.

Of the more than 780 professionals surveyed by Randstad U.S., 40 percent said they have discussed salary with a co-worker. Nearly half of all female respondents said they would leave a company if they found out a male colleague earned 25 percent more than they did.

Reports project that pay equity won't be reached in the U.S. until 2059. However, some CEOs want to shorten that timeline.