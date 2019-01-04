Richard Branson reveals the daily workout that sets him up for success

Billionaire Richard Branson is certainly busy, between shooting for the stars (literally; he's aiming to head to space next year) and running his multi-billion dollar empire. But the 68-year-old founder of Virgin Group still finds time to work out.

In a new blog post, Branson reveals what he calls his "systematic fitness program" to ensure that he keeps his weight down while building bone mass and muscle. Every day, Branson explains, he does an hour of weights and band stretches with his fitness coach, Ronny. He changes up his workouts and muscle groups every other day to allow his body to recover accordingly.

The most important aspect of his workout routine, Branson emphasizes, is consistency.

"The key for everybody is sticking with it — we all know that feeling of the high we get when we do an hour of exercise — I never want to stop getting that wonderful endorphin rush," Branson says. "But it's easy to slip into a 'not today, I'll do it tomorrow,' mindset. You have to keep going even when you don't feel like it."

"It's also a good idea to set yourself targets – what are you going to achieve in six months?" adds Branson.