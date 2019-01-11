This Indiana town is selling single-family homes for $1

Saving up for a home's down payment can be a hefty task that's financially out of reach for many. But the town of Gary, Indiana has a special program to make home ownership easier by selling a handful of homes every year for just $1 apiece.

Called the Dollar House Program, the initiative opens home ownership up to those who would not otherwise be able to afford a traditional mortgage sale, says Lakia Manley, the housing coordinator of Gary's Community Development Division.

The program also addresses a chronic problem for the town. Since the 1960s, a decline in the steel industry has led to a dwindling population and an abundance of unoccupied and abandoned homes, Business Insider notes.