6 foods you should never buy at Trader Joe's

Consumers have voted Trader Joe's the top U.S. grocery chain in America for the second year in a row, according to Dunnhumby's annual Retailer Preference Index. That's in part because Trader Joe's stresses great customer service. (Did you know that you can ask an associate to try any of the products in-store? You can!)

The chain offers lots of bargains as well as quirky products you don't see anywhere else, which helps it stand out from the crowd.

But it's often those specialty items, as well as certain other staples, that can end up costing you, according to frugal shopping expert Lauren Greutman. "They do such a great job marketing and packaging and making everything look pretty, so we spend a lot of extra money," she says.

Save your cash on these six products that are not worth buying at Trader Joe's.