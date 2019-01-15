Americans like acts of kindness best when they take the form of money

When it comes to thoughtful gestures, Americans would like them in cash, please.

Roughly half of Americans (54 percent) say they do at least one nice thing someone else on a daily basis, according to a new poll by TD Bank of over 1,500 people. They appreciate it when they're on the receiving end on an act of kindness as well.

And Americans appreciate consideration most when it comes in the form of money. Financial support is even more valued than receiving access to a "special experience" or getting a helping hand with childcare.

"Think of how you feel when someone holds a door when your hands are full, surprises you with a gift, or treats you to a cup of coffee. These small gestures can change your day," says Pat McLean, chief marketing officer at TD Bank. Especially, it seems, when the small gestures involve big spending.