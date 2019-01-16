I spent 2 days at Kevin Costner's Aspen compound with its own 'field of dreams' — take a look inside

When you get a once in a lifetime invitation to visit Kevin Costner's 160-acre estate in Aspen, Colorado — an opportunity that's typically reserved for Hollywood elite, billionaire CEOs and royal families — you get on a plane and go!
That's exactly what I did.
As a producer for the CNBC's prime-time series, "Secret Lives of the Super Rich," I've been in some of the most exclusive and expensive mega-mansions on the planet. But I was excited about this assignment because I'm a big Costner fan. Plus, over the phone, Costner's real estate broker, Amy Mottier, told me the star built a private baseball field on his property, an homage to his famous movie, "Field of Dreams." I was dying to see it and run the bases in person.