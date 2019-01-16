I spent 2 days at Kevin Costner's Aspen compound with its own 'field of dreams' — take a look inside

When I arrived in Aspen, one of the wealthiest zip codes in America (my first time there), the autumn foliage was at its peak and the drive to Costner's compound took my breath away. It may have also had something to do with the air: Aspen sits at about 8,000 feet above sea level.

The first glimpse you get of the estate is are the understated and highly secure front gates. (That's where I met Mottier, a friend of Costner's wife who was Aspen chic in tall leather boots and a custom Charlie Tweedle cowboy hat, some of which can cost thousands of dollars.)

From the gates, a private drive extends into a giant valley and Costner owns all of it. There's a forest of perfectly golden birch trees that collide with a wall of bold green pines at the bank of the Roaring Fork river that runs through the valley.

On the property, there are three lodges that can sleep 27, according to Mottier, and our tour started at the multi-level main home.

When you walk in it feels like you're entering a cozy Four Seasons lobby complete with a wood burning double-sided fire place.