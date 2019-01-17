The current partial shutdown of the U.S. government has now lasted 27 days. There have been 20 government shutdowns since 1976 — this one is the longest in U.S. history.

Much of the shutdown can be attributed to a standoff over President Donald Trump's demands for $5.7 billion in appropriations to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The shutdown impacts about a quarter of the government, including nine federal departments and several other agencies. According to The New York Times, roughly 800,000 government workers are currently going without pay and more than 50 percent of these workers are still expected to come to work.

Among those workers are members of the U.S. military. Navy Times estimates that as many as 43,000 Coast Guard employees are working through the shutdown without pay.

On Tuesday, they did not receive their scheduled paychecks. Admiral Karl L. Schultz, Commandant the U.S. Coast Guard, issued a statement.

"Today you will not be receiving your regularly scheduled mid-month paycheck," wrote Admiral Schultz. "To the best of my knowledge, this marks the first time in our Nation's history that service members in a U.S. Armed Force have not been paid during a lapse in government appropriations."