Here's how much it costs to attend the Super Bowl

Individual tickets to attend the Super Bowl in-person hit a record high last year, and this year's game is shaping up to be no different. Last year, the average resale ticket price was $5,682, according to SeatGeek, while 2017 prices were $4,487.

Fans should expect to pay between $4,000 and $6,000 for a ticket this year, Scott Jablonski, General Manager of NFL for StubHub. "Historically, at this stage, we typically see ticket prices in the $5,00-$6,000 range going into the championship weekend," he says. Generally, the prices stabilize on Sunday and Monday once the teams are set.

On Friday, the cheapest ticket price for seats in the upper endzone section were selling on StubHub for $3,475 each. Jablonski says that for those looking to score the ultimate deal, they'll need to wait to the bitter end. "Usually as you get closer to game time, I'm talking six hours, three hours, one hour into kickoff, then we'll see the prices come down," he says. That's because at some point, for the seller, that ticket is worth zero.

For those looking for the complete Super Bowl experience, On Location Experiences (the "official hospitality of the NFL") is selling game day packages for $15,925 per person for seats five rows back from the field. They include tickets to the game, a three-hour pregame party, meet and greet opportunities with NFL stars and post-game field access for a "confetti-filled celebration."