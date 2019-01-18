VISIT CNBC.COM

Food, Travel and Tech

Here's how much it costs to attend the Super Bowl

A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

More than a million people are expected to visit Atlanta for this year's Super Bowl game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and related events. While Super Bowl LIII will be played on Feb. 3, 2019, Atlanta is also playing host a week-long festival leading up to the big faceoff between the AFC championship and NFC championship teams.

So how much will it cost you to get in on the action? You'll need to allocate the bulk of your budget toward the tickets, but you'll also need to shell out for weekend costs including transportation, lodging and food.

Overall, be prepared to spend roughly $4,000 for a bare-bones trip to $18,100 for a surreal experience. Here's how it breaks down.

Getting into the Game: $3,475 to $15,925

Individual tickets to attend the Super Bowl in-person hit a record high last year, and this year's game is shaping up to be no different. Last year, the average resale ticket price was $5,682, according to SeatGeek, while 2017 prices were $4,487.

Fans should expect to pay between $4,000 and $6,000 for a ticket this year, Scott Jablonski, General Manager of NFL for StubHub. "Historically, at this stage, we typically see ticket prices in the $5,00-$6,000 range going into the championship weekend," he says. Generally, the prices stabilize on Sunday and Monday once the teams are set.

On Friday, the cheapest ticket price for seats in the upper endzone section were selling on StubHub for $3,475 each. Jablonski says that for those looking to score the ultimate deal, they'll need to wait to the bitter end. "Usually as you get closer to game time, I'm talking six hours, three hours, one hour into kickoff, then we'll see the prices come down," he says. That's because at some point, for the seller, that ticket is worth zero.

For those looking for the complete Super Bowl experience, On Location Experiences (the "official hospitality of the NFL") is selling game day packages for $15,925 per person for seats five rows back from the field. They include tickets to the game, a three-hour pregame party, meet and greet opportunities with NFL stars and post-game field access for a "confetti-filled celebration."

Transportation to Atlanta: $64 to $220

If you're planning to fly to Atlanta for the Super Bowl, the average flight deal is currently $220 for roundtrip flights within the U.S., according to predictive travel app Hopper. But demand tends to spike following the playoff games, according to Hopper's data experts. So expect prices to rise by as much as $10 per day leading up to the big game.

If you're looking to save some money and drive to Atlanta, fans from New Orleans and Kansas City, Kansas probably have the best deal. CNBC Make It estimates that using a car with an average fuel economy and tank size, a roadtrip from New Orleans or Kansas City to Atlanta will cost $64 and $109, respectively, in gas (thankfully the national average is under $2.50 per gallon at the moment).

Rally is also selling seats on high-end buses to those in and around Georgia area. Rides from one of the furthest cities currently available, Augusta, are selling for $70 roundtrip.

Lodging: $300 to $1,422

Hotel prices have soared 146 percent for Super Bowl weekend, according to travel booking site Hipmunk. The median price of a hotel for Super Bowl weekend is $474 a night. So for a three-night stay starting on Friday night, a hotel stay for Super Bowl weekend will set you back over $1,400.

If that's a little too much for your budget, consider renting a vacation rental or Airbnb. Median prices for Super Bowl weekend is $120 a night, according to Hipmunk. And you may even find some unique experiences this way. For example, CNBC Make It found the opportunity for some yoga and raw food by staying at an organic farm just outside Atlanta. On Friday, a three-night stay on the property for two people was listed as $300 for the weekend.

Food: $70 to $125

Game-day food at Mercedes-Benz Stadium won't break your budget. The stadium is known for its incredibly cheap prices. So budget about $25 for a full meal and snacks. CNBC Make It estimated a meal that consists of $8 ATL Bud Burger, $5 cheese fries, a couple $5 Bud Light Draft beers and a $2 popcorn.

But you'll need to eat throughout the weekend as well. An inexpensive meal in Atlanta will set you back about $15, while a mid-range, three-course meal for two is generally around $50, according to crowdsourced estimates provided by Numbeo. If you want to do a completely cheap experience, a combo meal at a fast food chain is about $7. Excluding your meal or meals at the stadium, that leaves about five various breakfasts, lunches and dinners you need to purchase. Expect to spend between $35 and $100 for the weekend.

Getting around town: $19 to $110

If you're planning to use public transportation (and most experts say this will be the best way to get around during the Super Bowl), fares for Atlanta's MARTA bus and train system are $2.50 per ride or you can buy a pass, good for one to four days (prices range from $9 to $19).

Downtown Atlanta also has a streetcar loop that stops at Centennial Olympic Park, a 10-minute walk from the Mercedes-Benz stadium. The 2.7-mile route has a dozen stops and costs $1 per ride.

If you are looking to use a rideshare app like Uber or Lyft, prices can be volatile during special event weekends. Typically, a ride from Atlanta airport to downtown with uberX costs between $19 and $24 each way, acccording to UberEstimate.com.

When it comes to getting around town, the minimum fare for UberX is $7.60, reports UberEstimates.com. CNBC Make It found that a three-mile trip from the designated gameday pick-up/drop-off area for the stadium on Centennial Olympic Park Drive to the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood was roughly $8 during optimal traffic conditions.

Entertainment: $0 to $285

While you may be in town for the game, Atlanta has a wide range of activities, museums, music venues and restaurants to keep you entertained until kickoff. In addition to the regular Atlanta mainstays such as the World of Coca-Cola ($17 for adults) and the Georgia Aquarium ($39.95 for adults), the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee organized a free-to-the-public fan village.

Running through Feb. 2, 2019, the Super Bowl LIVE Presented by Verizon, will provide free concerts and activities, such as a nacho-making competition from sponsor Tostitos, at Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta.

Along with the free concerts, there's a three-day Super Bowl Music Fest starting on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Musicians such as Ludacris, Aerosmith, Bruno Mars and Cardi B, among others, are headlining. Tickets for Saturday's show with Bruno Mars and Cardi B start at $245.

