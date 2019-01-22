Since Dec. 21, roughly 800,000 federal employees have been furloughed or working without pay as a result of President Trump's ongoing fight with Congress over funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Many workers began missing paychecks on Friday, Jan. 11. GoFundMe spokesperson Katherine Cichy tells CNBC that roughly 1,800 GoFundMe pages have been created since the shutdown by federal workers campaigning for money to pay rent, buy food and make student loan payments.

According to the Department of Labor, unemployment filings have also increased. More than 4,700 federal employees filed for unemployment the last week of December, up from 929 the week before.

"It's disheartening to hear and read that the end of this shutdown seems to be nowhere near in sight," NASA employee Rickicia Cheatham, 27, tells CNBC Make It.

Below, Cheatham and three other employees share how the shutdown is impacting them and the adjustments they're making to get by: