20 organizations offering discounts, giveaways and payment assistance during the government shutdown

Federal government employees, contract workers and other demonstrators march during a "Rally to End the Shutdown" in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2019.
Kevin Lemarque | Reuters
Federal government employees, contract workers and other demonstrators march during a "Rally to End the Shutdown" in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2019.

As President Trump continues to spar with Congress over funding for a $5 billion border wall, roughly 800,000 workers are feeling the financial impact of the longest partial government shutdown in history.

In addition to federal government employees and contractors, restaurants and other service providers are taking a shutdown-related hit. Dan Simons, co-founder of the popular D.C. restaurant Founding Farmers, told CNBC that his business has seen a 15 to 30 percent decrease in sales since the holiday season ended due to local workers being more conservative with their spending.

Greg Chin, spokesman for Miami International Airport, told the Associated Press that they've had to close a terminal early over the weekend as a result of more security screeners calling out due to no pay. This means that the restaurants and shops in that terminal also had to close.

In an effort to ease the financial burden of workers and to keep business afloat, many restaurants and organizations are providing limited discounts to furloughed employees. Some companies are even offering their products or services for free.

Below are 20 businesses whose discounts, freebies and assistance you should take advantage of if you're impacted by the current shutdown.

Companies offering assistance

TD Bank

Amarillo National Bank

AT&T

AT&T released a statement saying that "as long as the shutdown is in effect, our customer service team will adjust late fees, provide extensions and coordinate with you on revised payment schedules."

Verizon

Nancy Clark, Verizon's SVP of customer service, released a statement saying the company is "waiving late fees and agent assist fees for federal government employees directly impacted for the duration of the shutdown."

Sprint

Sprint CEO Michel Combes said in a statement that "our care reps will coordinate with qualified customers and our financial team to find a payment option that works and keep your service uninterrupted during the government shutdown."

T-Mobile

ENSTAR Natural Gas

GEICO

Chase

Wells Fargo

In a statement on its website, Wells Fargo says it will "work with individuals and business banking customers whose income is disrupted as a result of the shutdown." If you need assistance, the bank says you should call 1-800-TO-WELLS, or call the number on your credit card, debit card or statement. You can also visit any Wells Fargo branch for help.

Restaurants offering deals

Fazoli's select locations

&Pizza

Carmine's

The Meatball Shop

Deals on local D.C. attractions and events

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Newseum

George Washington University

Lincoln's Cottage

Howard University

Deals on educational services

Rosetta Stone

