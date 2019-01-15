Here's how much members of Congress get paid, even during a government shutdown

The record-setting partial government shutdown, which began Dec. 22, continues to drag on, meaning hundreds of thousands of federal employees are being asked to work without pay or to stay home. But members of Congress are still collecting paychecks.

It's in the Constitution, as The Washington Times reported last year at this time, during a different shutdown: "Article I, Section 6 of the U.S. Constitution allows the lawmakers to still get paid their salaries, despite the federal government being shut down due to their inability to reach an agreement."

Just how much do members of Congress bring home?

They've been receiving an annual salary since 1855, when they were paid $3,000 per year. Currently, "the compensation for most Senators, Representatives, Delegates, and the Resident Commissioner from Puerto Rico is $174,000," the Congressional Research Service (CRS) reports, with a few exceptions. They also receive retirement, health and other benefits.

Here's a breakdown of the annual salary of members, officers and officials of the House. Salaries have not gone up since 2009, CRS notes.

Speaker of the House: $223,500

Majority and Minority Leaders: $193,400

All other Representatives (including Delegates and Resident Commissioner from Puerto Rico): $174,000

Chief Administrative Officer: $172,500

Clerk of the House: $172,500

Sergeant at Arms: $172,500

Chaplain: $172,500

Legislative Counsel: $172,500

Law Revision Counsel: $172,500

Parliamentarian: $172,500

Inspector General: $172,500

Director, Interparliamentary Affairs: $172,500

General Counsel to the House: $172,500

Here's a breakdown of the annual salary of members, officers and officials of the Senate:

President pro tempore: $193,400

Majority and Minority Leaders: $193,400

All other Senators: $174,000

Secretary of the Senate: $172,500

Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper: $172,500

Legislative Counsel: $172,500

Legal Counsel: $172,500

Parliamentarian: $171,315

Chaplain: $160,787

Not all members of Congress are accepting pay during the shutdown. More than 70 say they're refusing their salaries while the stalemate continues, CNN reports, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts). She tweeted on January 1 that she would be donating her salary to HIAS, a nonprofit that helps refugees.

And Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas tweeted on January 10 that he couldn't "in good conscience get paid while federal employees' financial futures hang in the balance because of this partial government shutdown. I've asked the Chief Administrative Officer to withhold my pay until we have come to an agreement to adequately fund border security."

