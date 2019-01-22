68% of millennials would buy a fixer-upper—here's how the Property Brothers say you can avoid regret

Buying fixer-uppers are definitely "a way to stretch a budget," Drew Scott, co-host of HGTV's "Property Brothers," tells CNBC Make It: "You're not going to pay that maximum price for all the work someone else did, you'll put that sweat equity in yourself."

That said, first-time buyers especially should be cautious before jumping into a major home overhaul. Don't assume a fixer-upper will end up being the cheapest route. The Scotts say they've seen lots of owners buy fixer-uppers and end up with regrets, usually because they weren't properly prepared for the work and costs that go into renovations, not to mention the aggravation.

Data backs them up. As many as one in three people say they regret their home remodeling projects, according to a survey conducted on behalf of Scyon Walls. The same survey found that one in four renovation projects go over budget, while about 20 percent take longer than expected.

"Almost everything stems from a lack of education — whether it's the education of what financial products are best for you, or education on what products to put in your home for renovation, or how to do the renovation," Drew tells CNBC Make It.

So if you are going to undertake renovating a fixer-upper, Drew and Jonathan have a few tips on how to do it right and avoid regrets.