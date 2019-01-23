What 'Pretty Little Liars' star Lucy Hale learned about success after her next big series failed

Actress Lucy Hale has had her fair share of success — from starring in the wildly popular Freeform show "Pretty Little Liars" for nearly a decade to her role in 2017's horror flick hit "Truth or Dare." But Hale recently endured an experience that many people grapple with at some point in their career: failure.
One of Hale's first major projects after PLL wrapped in 2017 was canceled after a single season. The CW's "Life Sentence," in which Hale starred as Stella, a young woman with terminal cancer who ends up cured with a new lease on life, had lackluster ratings and never recovered.
"It was such a great life lesson for me because I had just gotten off a show ["Pretty Little Liars"] that went for eight years, and it was really humbling to be like, 'Oh, any of this could go away at any second,'" Hale tells CNBC Make It.
"But it also reminded me of how much I love what I do because I was so upset over it. And it was a good reminder that I'm still in the place where I need to be, that I still care about it so much," Hale tells CNBC Make It at an event promoting the new Honey Nut Cheerios Bee Good Rewards program, for which Hale is a spokesperson. Through the campaign, Hale is raising money for ASPCA.