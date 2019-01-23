What 'Pretty Little Liars' star Lucy Hale learned about success after her next big series failed

In May, Hale took to Instagram to share the news with her fans that "Life Sentence" was not being renewed, writing that she was emotionally attached to the show and a little shell-shocked at its cancellation. But her message included a positive reflection that "things don't always work out in our favor, and it's up to us what we do with it."

"I feel like I became a better actor, I made amazing friends, got to live in an amazing city," Hale tells CNBC Make It of "Life Sentence," which filmed in Vancouver, Canada. "So it's really just changing your perspective, because you can find the negative, but life is so much better when you find the positive twist on things."

The experience hasn't slowed Hale down. She has roles in upcoming movies including "A Nice Girl Like You" and the much anticipated "Fantasy Island," based on the famous television show from the 1970s and '80s.

"No matter what industry you're in, you can't win them all," Hale, 29, says. "It's so easy to look at the glass half empty, and so for me, it was just taking what were the life lessons I learned from that show, and how I grew as an actor and taking that, and moving forward. It only bettered me as a person, like absolutely no regrets."

Hale is far from alone with that mindset; in fact, some the world's most successful people — including Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Richard Branson — see value in failure, preaching that such struggle is ultimately essential for success.

"It makes you appreciate success so much more," Hale, who started acting 15 years ago, says.

"A lot of people don't know that about me," Hale says. "I've worked really, really, really hard at this, and I've had to audition thousands of times and had my heart broken a million times from thinking I was going to get something. But it really only trains you to appreciate it more when you do get it, so I'm grateful that it's it's worked out the way it has."

Don't miss: Lucy Hale says this is the one splurge she spends practically her 'whole bank account' on

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!