Lucy Hale says this is the one splurge she spends practically her 'whole bank account' on

Seven seasons starring in Freeform's cult favorite show "Pretty Little Liars" has made Lucy Hale a household name and a wealthy woman.

And there's one obsession that Hale, 29, says she spends practically all her money on.

"I definitely invest in my skincare," Hale tells CNBC Make It at an event promoting the new Honey Nut Cheerios Bee Good Rewards program, in which Hale is a spokesperson. Through the campaign, Hale is raising money for ASPCA.

Lucy Hale at an event promoting the new Honey Nut Cheerios Bee Good Rewards program, for which Hale is a spokesperson. Through the campaign, Hale is raising money for ASPCA.
"That's one thing that my whole bank account goes to. You name it, my facialist, products, all of it. It's my favorite thing...it makes me feel really good."

She isn't alone in her love for skincare; in recent years, the industry has exploded in popularity, with sales for products including masks, exfoliaters, cleansers and facial moisturizers on the uptick.

Hale explains that for her, it's a form of self-care. In the past, she says she struggled with her skin, which ignited an interest in figuring out what works for different skin types.

"I have probably thousands of products, like not going to lie," Hale says, adding that she has an entire drawer dedicated to hundreds of sheet masks and indulges in a few facials a month.

Hale also donates extra skincare and beauty products to women's shelters.

"If you work really hard, you definitely take that time to do something nice for yourself because otherwise what are you doing it for?" she says. "Treat yourself, but also give back. It's a good balance of everything."

Of course, looking good is part of her job. Before playing Aria Montgomery on "Pretty Little Liars," Hale had roles in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" and the CW's "Privileged." Since PLL wrapped in 2017, she has since gone on to star in a handful of movies and shows, including the 2018 film "Truth or Dare" and the CW's "Life Sentence," which was recently cancelled after one season. She's also won a number of Teen Choice and Young Hollywood awards.

