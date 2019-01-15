Lucy Hale says this is the one splurge she spends practically her 'whole bank account' on

"That's one thing that my whole bank account goes to. You name it, my facialist, products, all of it. It's my favorite thing...it makes me feel really good."

She isn't alone in her love for skincare; in recent years, the industry has exploded in popularity, with sales for products including masks, exfoliaters, cleansers and facial moisturizers on the uptick.

Hale explains that for her, it's a form of self-care. In the past, she says she struggled with her skin, which ignited an interest in figuring out what works for different skin types.

"I have probably thousands of products, like not going to lie," Hale says, adding that she has an entire drawer dedicated to hundreds of sheet masks and indulges in a few facials a month.

Hale also donates extra skincare and beauty products to women's shelters.

"If you work really hard, you definitely take that time to do something nice for yourself because otherwise what are you doing it for?" she says. "Treat yourself, but also give back. It's a good balance of everything."